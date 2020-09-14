  1. Home
Angelina Jolie makes extremely generous donation to 2 young boys raising funds for Yemen with a lemonade stand

Two young boys, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq aka the LemonAid Boys, who have set up a lemonade stand in London to raise funds which would help the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen, got an 'extremely generous' donation from none other than Angelina Jolie. Read the 45-year-old actress' sweet note for the boys below.
Angelina Jolie has always been heavily invested in her philanthropy over the years where she's not only opened up about issues close to her heart but has also let her actions do the talking. This time, the 45-year-old actress helped two young boys from London, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, in their thoughtful gesture to raise funds to help the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen by setting up a lemonade stand. Jolie made an "extremely generous" donation to the six-year-old best friends' lemonade stand once she got to know about the heartfelt fundraiser.

For the unversed, according to NBC News, the LemonAid Boys came to fruition after the boys' parents showed them videos of Yemen which led to the creation of their lemonade stand which served freshly squeezed lemonade for 3 pounds a cup. Taking to Instagram, Ayaan and Moosa shared the heartwarming note that they received from Angelina which read as, "Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand."

Their caption reads as, "9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser... the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world."

Moreover, Ayaan and Mikaeel sent a sweet video message to The Eternals star thanking her for the donation while gushing that there will be a glass of lemonade waiting for her during her next visit to London.

Check out the LemonAid Boys' IG post revealing Angelina Jolie's generous donation to their lemonade stand below:

This is indeed a thoughtful gesture by Angie!

According to People, a source shared that when Angelina heard about the LemonAid Boys, she reached out to their family through her office and made the donation because of her concern regarding Yemen's situation, the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Moreover, the source added that Angelina plans to meet with the boys the next time she comes to the UK.

