Angelina Jolie makes extremely generous donation to 2 young boys raising funds for Yemen with a lemonade stand
Angelina Jolie has always been heavily invested in her philanthropy over the years where she's not only opened up about issues close to her heart but has also let her actions do the talking. This time, the 45-year-old actress helped two young boys from London, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, in their thoughtful gesture to raise funds to help the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen by setting up a lemonade stand. Jolie made an "extremely generous" donation to the six-year-old best friends' lemonade stand once she got to know about the heartfelt fundraiser.
For the unversed, according to NBC News, the LemonAid Boys came to fruition after the boys' parents showed them videos of Yemen which led to the creation of their lemonade stand which served freshly squeezed lemonade for 3 pounds a cup. Taking to Instagram, Ayaan and Moosa shared the heartwarming note that they received from Angelina which read as, "Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand."
Their caption reads as, "9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser... the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world."
Moreover, Ayaan and Mikaeel sent a sweet video message to The Eternals star thanking her for the donation while gushing that there will be a glass of lemonade waiting for her during her next visit to London.
Check out the LemonAid Boys' IG post revealing Angelina Jolie's generous donation to their lemonade stand below:
9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world The boys return to school tomorrow but intend to carry on the good work they’ve been doing to raise awareness and money. Watch this space. This is only the beginning #angelinajolie #yemen #yemencrisis #lemonaidboys
This is indeed a thoughtful gesture by Angie!
According to People, a source shared that when Angelina heard about the LemonAid Boys, she reached out to their family through her office and made the donation because of her concern regarding Yemen's situation, the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Moreover, the source added that Angelina plans to meet with the boys the next time she comes to the UK.
That's awesome! She's been doing stuff like this for at least 19 years. Unfortunate that people want to always side eye kind gestures. Good thing negative, bitter comments don't undo them.
What goes around, comes around. You mean Aniston cheating on Brad Pitt for 3 years with Matt LeBlanc? Lying about it when she got caught in 2004 by removing 12 pictures that people saw. Lying when his dad confirmed it. Then playing victim aggressively to harass Pitt over an affair he did not have.
