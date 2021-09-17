Angelina Jolie meets US gymnasts who testified at Senate hearing: In awe of their courage and commitment

Angelina Jolie who recently made a visit to the Capitol Hill, met with US gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, Jessica Howard, Kaylee Lorinc who testified at Senate hearing about mishandling of investigation on Larry Nassar abuse case. In her Instagram post, Jolie praised the brave gymnasts for their courage.

Sharing a photo with US gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, Jessica Howard, Kaylee Lorincz, Jolie hailed the women for being brave and asking for accountability with their recent testimony. Jolie in her note mentioned how she felt honoured to have met them and wrote, "I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse. As Aly Raisman said in her testimony, “Over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing."

Jolie further also send her support for all who are reliving the trauma caused by the Senate hearing testimony related to Larry Nassar's abuse case.

See Angelina Jolie's post HERE

The hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee took place on Wednesday, September 15 in Washington, D.C where Jolie was herself also present as she discussed the need for reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act. The Eternals star also made a visit to the White House where she briefly addressed the press. Jolie also met with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who shared details about her meeting with the actress.

Angelina has been known to be a humanitarian and activist apart from being an actress and now she has also released her new book, Know Your Rights: And Claim Them which focuses on young adults and their universal rights.

ALSO READ: Know Your Rights and Claim Them: Malala Yousafzai LAUDS Angelina Jolie for her book on children's rights