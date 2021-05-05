Angelina Jolie on needing her Those Who Wish Me Dead character: I felt a little beaten up in my own life

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie shared the reason why she needed her Those Who Wish Me Dead character Hannah Faber in her real life.

Angelina Jolie is a force to be reckoned with an axe in tow in Those Who Wish Me Dead. During a recent interview with Access to promote her new movie, the 45-year-old actress was asked about being drawn towards playing broken characters, who have been through something, because it's a healing experience for her. Talking about how much she needed her Those Who Wish Me Dead character Hannah Faber in her real life, Angelina confessed her own recent personal struggles.

"I did. I needed to... I felt a little beaten up in my own life, as we all do at times and I felt like I wasn’t holding myself together and I felt a little broken and the idea of just getting through the fire, just getting through the damn fire," Jolie admitted before adding, "Whatever it takes, with everything coming at you, get through it and so when you feel that way as a person and you have the great opportunity to have a piece of art that you can manifest that experience and that growth through a character."

Angelina further stated that they "quite literally" had to go through the fire which was "hot" and "hard" and when they got to the end, it really felt like they'd done something. Asking her Those Who Wish Me Dead co-star Finn Little to chime in about recalling the days when towards the end, they felt like they did it, the 14-year-old actor elaborated that it was shooting in New Mexico with the elevation of the fire in the forest and the water which was hard at times but it definitely paid off.

Are you excited to see Angelina Jolie as Hannah Faber in Those Who Wish Me Dead? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie CONFESSES 'change' in her family situation with Brad Pitt has restricted her from career goals

Meanwhile, Those Who Wish Me Dead will be releasing in the US on May 14.

Share your comment ×