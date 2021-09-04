Angelina Jolie OPENS UP on her relationship with Brad Pitt, claims she feared for her children’s safety

Angelina Jolie discusses her fears for her family's safety during her marriage to Brad Pitt in a new interview. Jolie, while promoting her new book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” said that her experiences throughout her relationship and marriage to Pitt helped her understand the significance of children's rights.

In an interview published in The Guardian’s Weekend magazine, Jolie said that with her custody fight with Brad Pitt still continuing, she can't speak much about the trauma she claims she and her six children experienced at the hands of the actor, but she says it left her afraid for her whole family's safety. However, Jolie acknowledged to the reporter that she was referring to the domestic violence accusations she made against Pitt when she said that she grew worried that her children's rights were not being respected, as per Just Jared.

Angelina‘s son Maddox allegedly testified in court during her custody battle with Brad, but she claims he was “denied a voice in court” in the new interview. There have been accusations that Brad was verbally and physically violent to the children, including a “horrific” episode on a private aircraft with Maddox. She added, “It doesn’t start with the violation [the plane incident]. It’s so much more complicated than that.”

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, Pitt refused to be interviewed for this article. Meanwhile, it seems that due to the legal issue, both Jolie and Pitt have left it to attorneys, court papers, and media leaks to speak for them about why they split up and the degree to which Pitt's acknowledged alcohol addiction and allegations of domestic violence played a role in the separation. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, but the former Hollywood power couple is still fighting for custody of their five young children, aged 13 to 17.

