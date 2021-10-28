Angelina Jolie OPENS UP on parenting her six kids, reveals she is 'not a perfect parent'

Angelina Jolie is seeing her children blossom into their true selves. The Eternals actress recently opened up on seeing her children grow up and inspire each other as per PEOPLE. Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13-year-old twins, are among her six children.

Angelina Jolie explains she is "curious about all the different aspects of who they are" when raising them, and her priority is to "be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are." "They're pretty great people," Jolie, 46, said as per PEOPLE "and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

However, Jolie, who has long been an advocate for refugees via her work with the United Nations, confesses to being "tough" on herself when it comes to being a parent. "I'm not a perfect parent by any means," she says, adding, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I says the right thing?"

Meanwhile, Jolie added, "My children have done many, many loving things. My children's kindness has been very healing to me." However, Angelina has moved into the historic Cecil B DeMille estate, where she decided to stay since it is just 'five minutes away' from Brad, allowing their children to be near to both parents.

