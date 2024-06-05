Angelina Jolie Opts For a Quiet 49th Birthday Amidst Daughter Shiloh’s Name Change Move

Megastar Angelina Jolie, who turned 49 on June 4, is reportedly having a low-key and quiet birthday celebration at home with her six children: Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; Pax, 20; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. A source close to the star told PEOPLE, “Angelina will celebrate her birthday with a quiet day at home with her kids. Zahara is home from college and looks forward to everyone spending the day together.”

This scoop came after Shiloh, who turned 18 recently, dropped the surname Pitt from her name. Now it's just Shiloh Jolie. The star kid hired her attorney, paid for it, and finished the task without any help from her mother or siblings.

Sources reveal Brad Pitt's thoughts on the surname change news

According to sources close to the Fight Club star, he is aware and upset about his daughter's decision to change her last name on her 18th birthday. Additionally, they revealed that the actor was happiest when his kids were born. It is also said that the actor loves them a lot and misses them. It's quite a bit of a sad situation for him.

Before Shiloh removed Pitt from her surname, her sister Vivienne also dropped her father's last name in the playbill for The Outsiders. Vivienne worked as a production assistant on the Broadway musical produced by her mother, Angelina Jolie.

Advertisement

Details about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split

One of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were once the most good-looking and sought-after pair, are still finalizing their separation.

The actress filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences after being together for 10 years since they met in 2004 while making the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Allegations of physical abuse from Pitt, including events that started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, came through during this time.

This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well, after which Jolie walked out on him.

Since then, the battle has been ongoing, with allegations exchanged between them, ugly spats, and much more. They have yet to finalize their divorce and reach a mutual agreement on the ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Source Alleges Brad Pitt Is Using Their Winery Legal Battle To ’Punish Her For Leaving

Elisabeth Moss Reveals Division In Girl, Interrupted Cast; Split Between ‘Winona Ryder Camp And Angelina Jolie Camp’