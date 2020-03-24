Angelina Jolie is out to DESTROY Brad Pitt for she feels he's using their children for public sympathy?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been at the crossroads since The Eternals star filed for a divorce. A new report claims Angie is out to destroy her ex-husband and seeks full custody of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

A week ago, a report claimed Angelina Jolie has banned Jennifer Aniston from meeting the Jolie-Pitt children. Now, a source alleges The Eternals star is seeking full custody of her children and attempting to destroy Brad Pitt. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. The actress opted to split from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor citing irreconcilable differences. Ever since the former flames have been fighting the custody battle. However, it seems like Angelina has had enough of it.

As per a Life & Style report, in its March 23, 2020 issue, the actress is allegedly out to destroy Brad. The Maleficent star has told her friends she seeks full custody of their kids, six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. A source told the outlet Angelina feels Brad has been using their divorce, their children and his alcohol addiction to draw sympathy and support from the public.

“Angie is still out to destroy Brad. She recently filed an emergency motion order and Brad and his attorneys are bracing for the worst. As soon as Brad heard about the motion, he raced out to Angie’s home to discuss it with her,” the insider said, IBT reported. Explaining the details about their discussion, the tipster shared it was an "icy encounter, to say the least." The actress glared at Brad and refused to answer his questions. "She shut him down and he immediately regretted even trying to be civil with Angie,” the insider claimed. Apparently Brad doesn't want to play dirty.

The report comes after a source told New Idea that Angelina wants to leave LA and set up a new home with the children. However, Brad doesn't want to corporate. Read about it here: Angelina Jolie wishes to leave LA with her kids but Brad Pitt REFUSES to let it happen?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie BANS Jennifer Aniston amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt?

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More