Angelina Jolie preventing Shiloh Jolie Pitt from seeing Brad Pitt has left Ad Astra star FURIOUS?

Brad Pitt is all set to ring in his birthday and celebrate Christmas eve with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. However, as per new claims, Angelina Jolie is trying to tear the father-daughter apart.

While we celebrate Brad Pitt's birthday, a recent report suggests that all is not good with the actor on the personal front. A few days ago, it was revealed that Pitt would be celebrating his birthday and Christmas with a few of his children. As per reports, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is ringing in his birthday with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. However, as per a Radar Online stories, the Mr and Mrs Smith stars are in a tug of war over Shiloh.

Sources claim that The Eternals star is preventing Shiloh from meeting the Ad Astra star. As per the insider's claims, Pitt is enraged over Jolie for "blocking his attempts to see Shiloh. The dubious grapevine explains, "They agreed, long ago, that he’d at least get to hang with Shiloh over the holidays. Brad says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she’s pulled the rug out from under him, saying it’d be unsettling for the rest of the family.”

The report adds that Pitt is the closest to the 13-year-old Jolie-Pitt kid. They are so close that Pitt and Shiloh "speak every day over FaceTime." They have been "counting down the days until Christmas." Jolie's attempt to break the two apart "has hit both of them hard.” The source added, "Angie’s told Shiloh that it’s not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their home in L.A. She’s reassured Shi that she’ll get to spend some time with her dad, but Shiloh’s heartbroken it won’t be the extended period she was promised.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Birthday: From 12 Years A Slave to The Big Short & Money Ball, a look at Ad Astra star's best movies

Read More