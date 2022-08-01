Angelina Jolie is a proud mom as she reveals a major update on daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college acceptance

Angelina Jolie took to Instagram to give an update about her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college admission. Sharing a photo of her daughter, Angelina revealed in her post, the name of the college that her 17-year-old whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, will be attending in fall. The proud mom gushed about Zahara starting school at Spellman.

Taking to Instagram Angelina wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl." Zahara is Angelina and Brad‘s third child, the former couple are also parents to son Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Spelman College is a historically black, women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta with notable alumni like Stacey Abrams, Alice Walker, Rolonda Watts, and actress Cassi Davis. As for her Instagram account, while Angelina is not into posting about her personal life on Instagram, the actress does give rare updates about her children on the same.

Previously, Jolie also gave a glimpse of her recent trip to Cambodia with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her White House visit with Zahara, photos of which the actress had shared on social media. The Jolie-Pitt kids are known to be equally supportive of their mom and were seen attending all the premiere events for her MCU film Eternals last year as they cheered for her by standing by her side for all the red carpet appearances.

