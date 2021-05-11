Angelina Jolie QUIPS she's 'been alone for a long time now' amid messy divorce drama with Brad Pitt

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie couldn't help but poke fun at her extremely single life while promoting her latest outing, Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Angelina Jolie, who is currently embroiled in a heated divorce battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was all fire blazing in a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop as she joked about her extremely single life while promoting her latest outing, Those Who Wish Me Dead. In context to the action flick, Angelina was asked for her list of no-nos when it comes to potential suitors.

"I probably have a very long list [of no-nos]. I've been alone for a long time now," Jolie couldn't help but quip with a cheeky chuckle in tow. Moreover, when quizzed on how she manages to take care of her kids, Angie revealed how "very fortunate" she is to "have six very capable children." While Angelina, of course, does wake up with the feeling of making sure her kids are okay, especially "mentally," she honestly thinks, "a few years ago, it switched and they're kind of thinking, 'We've got to make sure mom's ok. [laughs]"

"They take really good care of me and we're such a team. So, I am very, very lucky. So, I worry. I'm always the one that worries and... but I adore them. They're cool people," the proud mamma bear in Jolie gushed.

Angelina and Brad have six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Currently, the major bone of contention in Brangelina's divorce proceedings is the custody battle for their kids.

Meanwhile, Those Who Wish Me Dead is slated to release in the US on May 14.

