Angelina Jolie raves about her kids being an 'amazing team'; REVEALS Maddox will be studying online from LA

While promoting her new film The One and Only Ivan, Angelina Jolie gushed about how her kids have been amazing team while they quarantine together in Los Angeles.

The past few months for Angelina Jolie has been all about her family as she and her six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, are residing at their Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles. Even her eldest son Maddox returned from South Korea where he was studying biochemistry at Yonsei University and is still in LA with his family. Moreover, Jolie is currently promoting her new film The One and Only Ivan in which she voiced an elephant named Stella.

While promoting the animated movie, Entertainment Tonight asked Angelina how the quarantine period with her six kids in tow has been treating her so far. "I'm so lucky. We've all been used to being tight together for a long time," the 45-year-old actress gushed while revealing that Maddox will be studying online and hasn't returned to South Korea due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "And it was so nice when Madd came home from college even though I'm so happy he's there, now he's going to college in Korea while he's still in the house. So I somehow ended up... even though it's at 6 pm, yeah he starts late but I'm lucky," Jolie confessed.

"When you have that many children, they really take care of each other. They help me. I'm not alone managing everything. They are an amazing team. So I'm very very fortunate," Angelina concluded to ET.

Meanwhile, The One and Only Ivan releases on August 21, 2020.

