Angelina Jolie reaches Yemen to aid refugees, draw attention to the dire humanitarian crisis

Angelina Jolie is doing her bit to help the people in Yemen amid conflict and recently headed off there to provide aid for refugees and also shared a post shedding light on the situation. The actress in her post called it "one of the worst humanitarian crisis" in the world. Jolie is working with United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to provide aid.

Taking to Instagram, Angelina drew attention to the situation in Yemen as she wrote, "I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen. I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

Amid Ukraine's conflict with Russia, Jolie maintained that the situation in Yemen is no different and called on attention to the same adding, "I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace."

Shedding light on the situation in Yemen, Jolie stated in her post that it is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022 and that over 20 million Yemenis are depending on humanitarian assistance to survive amid a devastated economy.

Recently, Angelina had also raised her voice amid the Russian invasion and continues to use her social media to provide awareness for the refugee crises around the world. The actress in her previous post relating to refugees in Ukraine, Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia wrote, "All refugees and displaced people deserve equal treatment and rights."

