Angelina Jolie RECALLS being 'hurt' when Brad Pitt worked with Harvey Weinstein: 'We fought about it'

Angelina Jolie has given a candid interview about her encounters with Harvey Weinstein and how Brad Pitt's connection with the producer led to quarrels between the former pair. Angelina was asked by The Guardian to talk about the “first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry to tell somebody to f–k off.” She responded by saying, “Erm… well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein. I worked with him when I was young.”

According to Just Jared, Angelina seemed to imply that Weinstein attempted to assault her, but she was able to flee the room. She said, “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.” She continued to talk about the experience and said, “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him."

However, the actor also added that when she was asked to do The Aviator, she said no because he was involved. "I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.” Jolie is alluding to Pitt's involvement in the Weinstein-produced "Inglourious Basterds," directed by Quentin Tarantino, which she acknowledged was a source of tension between them. “We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” Angelina said about Brad continuing to work with Weinstein despite knowing what happened to her. She decided not to help him promote the film.

Meanwhile, Jolie also discussed her choice to file for divorce, which she claimed she deliberated about for a long time before pulling the trigger. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly,” she explained. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

ALSO READ:Angelina Jolie OPENS UP on her relationship with Brad Pitt, claims she feared for her children’s safety