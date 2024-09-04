Angelina Jolie Reflects On Turning 49 And 'Embracing' Her Age: 'I Do Feel Like An Older Woman'

Angelina Jolie, known for her diverse roles in Hollywood, is accepting the changes that come with aging. Jolie, at 49, recently reflected on her journey, sharing insights into how her perspective on music and art has evolved over time.

Jolie spoke to IndieWire at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival about her role as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the film Maria, and how her relationship with music has grown over time. “I’m 49. I do feel like an older woman now and I embrace that,” Jolie said. She explained that her musical tastes have evolved significantly as she has grown older.

“When I was younger, there were certain pieces of music and certain sounds that matched what I was feeling: I was falling in love, or I was curious about this, or whatever I was going through,” she said.

Jolie's portrayal of Maria Callas allowed her to immerse herself in the world of opera, to which she now feels a strong connection. She shared how her character's struggles and experiences in the film spoke to her on a personal level, particularly through the power of opera music. She said that there is nothing that meets what you’re feeling like opera.

Jolie stated that opera is more than just music; it is an art form that captures the full range of human emotions. She said that the opera is bigger than we allow ourselves to feel in every moment. The depth and complexity of Callas' life and performances gave Jolie a unique perspective through which to understand and portray her character.

She added that learning more about opera as an art form and about Callas' struggles helped her get into character. Jolie has found that listening to opera allows her to explore deep emotions and connect with the intricate layers of human experience.

Jolie's reflections on aging extend beyond her changing musical tastes. She admitted that she is more comfortable in her own skin now than she was when she was younger. Jolie told British Vogue in 2021 that she likes being older and feels much more comfortable in her 40s than she did when she was younger.

Jolie is not only content with where she is now; she is optimistic about the future. She said that she is looking forward to her 50s and she feels that she is going to hit her stride in her 50s. Her perspective on aging is influenced in part by her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died at the age of 56.

Growing older is a source of pride for Jolie, rather than a cause for concern. She added that maybe because her mom didn't live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for her.

