Angelina Jolie returns to screen as iconic opera singer in Pablo Larrain's biopic Maria, first look revealed; Deets inside

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s legendary actresses. Jolie rose to prominence after her iconic role in Interrupted in 1999. Since then, Jolie has always been in the news for one reason or another. But this time, she has something sweet for her fans. Angelina Jolie is set to return to screen with Pablo Larrain in the next biopic, Marie. She will play the role of legendary opera singer Maria Callas. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the first look for the movie is here as Larrain prepares to shoot the film.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case

Angelina Jolie’s first look as Maria Callas unveiled

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter , Angelina Jolie takes on the role of famed opera singer Maria Callas in the first photos from Pablo Larran's biopic Maria. The latest film from the Jackie and Spencer director will explore the life of the legendary, iconic, and controversial singer, often described as the original diva, according to its official description. "Based on true accounts, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relieved and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

Pablo Larrains said in a statement, “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’ remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

Jolie's clothes are based on actual garments worn by Callas, including historic fur items from Massimo Cantini Parrini's archive collection, on which they worked with PETA to avoid using new fur. Meanwhile, Maria is produced by Fabula's Juan de Dios Larran, Komplizen Film's Jonas Dornbach, and The Apartment's Lorenzo Mieli. FilmNation Entertainment will handle worldwide distribution.

Angelina Jolie once explained why she opted to do fewer films

Angelina Jolie confessed to Vogue Magazine that she decided to sign fewer films after 2016 in order to focus on her 'healing' path. The Maleficent actress claims she hasn't felt like herself in over a decade. For the uninitiated, Jolie filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2016, following an alleged physical confrontation on a plane.

In an interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie acknowledged that she had been only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots. There was a lot of healing to be done. We're still finding our feet. In some ways, I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade. Which I don't want to get into."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is gearing up to work on Pablo Larrain’s next epic, Maria. On the other hand, she last worked on Marvel’s Eternal in 2021.

ALSO READ: ‘Which side are we on?’: When Timothee Chalamet revealed he met Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie on the same night