Angelina Jolie reveals her kids' hilarious reactions to her Eternals costume

Angelina Jolie brought her kids to the Eternals premiere in LA, and the mother cannot stop gushing about all her children. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jolie revealed what her kids' reactions have been to her Eternals costume, and it's hilarious.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight, about whether her kids were "shook" by her costume in the movie, Jolie couldn't control her laughter and revealed her kids' takes on the said topic. "I mean, would you want to see your mother wearing that?" Jolie said, referring to her gold suit costume as Thena. "They were like...they haven't seen the movie. But your mom walks in a full spandex gold outfit with gold hair and you just think, what do you do for a living?" Jolie hilariously revealed.

Jolie's 'blue carpet' look for the Eternals was also well-matched with her kids' outfits. The actress, 46, brought her kids Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to the premiere, and posed with them for several photos. Jolie wore a strapless brown gown with a gold lip piece which was definitely the main highlight of her look. Her daughter Zahara grabbed major eyeballs for wearing her mother's 2014 Oscar dress, in which she looked absolutely stunning.

Eternals in set to release on November 5. A Chloé Zhao directorial, the movie stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

