Angelina Jolie REVEALS how her children think her Eternals character Thena is 'the most like' her

Eternals is all set to take over the Diwali weekend in India as MCU fans have been eagerly waiting, amid constant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the highly-anticipated Phase 4 movie to finally release. What makes Eternals even more enticing is its diverse, star-studded cast while making her MCU debut with the Chloé Zhao directorial is Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena, an elite Eternal warrior.

At Eternals' virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended and which the entire cast, Chloé and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took part in, Angelina was asked about playing incredible cinematic warriors like Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider to movies like Wanted and Salt up until Thena in Eternals and how her MCU character may be a Goddess of War but finds strength and survival in her survivor story, which was incredible to watch on the big screen. On solving the wars within herself and if that particular character trait is what attracted her to playing Thena, Jolie began, "Oh, thank you! I was attracted to this project for many reasons. I am a fan of MCU, was a big fan of Chloe's."

"And then, when they first talked to me about the story, really, it was the cast. It was the idea of what this family would be. And I just wanted to be a part of this family before I even knew very much about who I was gonna play. But as I learned about Thena, and that's one of the special things that Chloe brings to this, is she's known for bringing reality to a film, to somebody's true self. So, a lot of us were cast to bring out something from our own lives, something within ourselves, that maybe we weren't even aware of. And then, let it live and let it grow within the film," Angie recounted.

The Oscar-winning actress also mentioned what her and Brad Pitt's six kids - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 - thought about their mother playing a complex Eternal like Thena in Eternals. "So, she is maybe the... seems the most fantastic I've ever played in a superhero. And yet, my children said they thought it was the most like me... [Zhao chimes in a with, "Awww!"] that they've seen."

"So I... it's hard to talk about her, but her vulnerability and her... what she's trying to balance. And that, being able to be the same woman who is also considered very strong. I think we often have to present to be fully together to be strong. And yet, I think she holds both, which most people do. And it's important to see it," Jolie humbly concluded.

We can't wait to see Angelina Jolie blazing through the big screen as a Marvel superhero in Eternals!

Eternals releases in India on November 5.

