Angelina Jolie reveals THIS was one of the most difficult things to do while filming Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Angelina Jolie will soon be making her comeback on the big screen this year. Helmed by director Taylor Sheridan, the film will see the actress take on the role of an expert firefighter trained to parachute into a blaze. Set in Montana's wilderness, Angelina will be fighting killers and wildfires as she tries to rescue a teen.

The film's trailer which dropped a few days ago showed visually stunning scenes of the actress running through a blaze, holding her breath underwater while the forest continues to burn and being tactical. However, the action packed scenes were not the hardest thing for Angelina to pull off.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jolie revealed that one of the most difficult scenes to pull off were with her teen co-star and Australian actor 14-year-old Finn Little. The actress, who plays Hannah, revealed that it took her some practice to treat her co-star "badly" onscreen.

Laughingly, Jolie told EW, "My character is not maternal by nature. Sometimes Taylor (director) would correct me because my behavior towards a child was different from (Hannah's) behaviour towards a child. It took me a little bit to treat badly, but I got there!"

The film is based on Michael Koryta's novel of the same name and is set amid a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. It will be releasing in theatres as well as simultaneously on HBO Max on 14 May, 2021.

