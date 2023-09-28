Angelina Jolie reveals why she cut down number of movies after 2016; ‘I don’t feel like I’ve been myself’

Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood diva is now set to step into a new territory with the launch of her fashion label, Atelier Jolie. The celebrated actress, who is also well-known for her contributions to society as a Humanitarian and Refugee advocate, is reportedly aiming to establish a socially and environmentally conscious clothing line with her passion project.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with Vogue Magazine, the Hollywood star extensively spoke about her acting career and personal battles. Angelina Jolie, who opened up about her hiatus from her acting career, finally revealed why she decided to cut down the number of movies she committed after 2016.

Angelina Jolie reveals why she decided to do less number of films

In her chat with Vogue Magazine, Angelina Jolie revealed that she decided to sign fewer films after 2016 so that she could focus on her 'healing' journey. According to the Maleficent actor, she has not been feeling like herself for over a decade. For the unversed, Jolie filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2016, after an alleged physical altercation that took place on a plane.

Angelina Jolie admitted that she has been ‘only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots,’ in her chat with Vogue. “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing,” added the actress. “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don’t want to get into,” continued the actress, who admitted that she is feeling ‘bit down’ these days.

Angelina Jolie credits her fashion line for her emotional recovery

In her interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie credited her much-awaited fashion line Atelier Jolie for her 'emotional recovery'. "I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself. I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one," stated the Hollywood star.

About Angelina Jolie's acting career

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie was last seen in Eternals, the 2021-released film in which she played a supporting role as Thena. She is set to play a voice role in the upcoming installment of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which has been titled Kung Fu Panda 4, as the Master Tigress.

ALSO READ: 'Very, very enriching in my life': Salma Hayek gushes about her friendship with Angelina Jolie as 'mothers' and 'artists'