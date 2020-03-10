Angelina Jolie REVEALS Zahara, Shiloh underwent surgeries: Watched them face their fears with resolute bravery

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angelina Jolie was brutally honest in her essay to Time as she revealed that her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently underwent surgery. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star took pride in how her daughters were there for each other during troubling times and watched them face their fears with resolute bravery.

When it comes to her children, Angelina Jolie has been extremely vocal in terms of their upbringing as well as how proud she is of her six kids with Brad Pitt - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11. On account of International Women's Day, Angie was her raw self as she penned an essay for Time Magazine, revealing that two of her daughters recently underwent surgeries.

Entertainment Tonight later disclosed that it was Zahara and Shiloh who had surgery. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Angelina began her Time essay. Jolie was quick to point out that her daughters are aware of the essay as she respects their privacy. It was a mutual discussion with Zahara and Shiloh even encouraging their mother to write about their predicament as they understand "that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

The 44-year-old mother gushed about how she watched her daughters care for one another with her youngest studying the nurses with her sibling and then assisting the next time. "I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love," Angelina penned beaming with pride. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star penned how she watched her daughters face their fears with resolute bravery while pondering over the moment when no one can help you and all that you can do is close your eyes and breathe. It's only we who can take the next step or breathe through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.

Speaking of how her sons stepped up during the family crisis, Jolie concluded, "Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world."

In recent developments, according to Just Jared, Angelina was spotted with Zahara and Shiloh at the movies in LA, with the actress holding Shiloh's crutches. Here's hoping for their speedy recovery!

