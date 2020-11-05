Angelina Jolie’s Come Away puts a new spin on Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland; Watch trailer

Angelina Jolie’s new movie Come Away recently revealed its release date in the film’s new trailer. Scroll down to catch the trailer of the mystical feature.

Angelina Jolie’s next movie Come Away finally has a release date! In the trailer of the film, Jolie waltzes around the room with David Oyelowo for their upcoming fantastical movie, Come Away. The flick is an “imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature – Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland”, the official summary via Variety read. The movie will centre on eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates), who let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside.

Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo, Jolie), the kids’ make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Come Away, also stars Anna Chancellor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Derek Jacobi and Michael Caine, and is scheduled to release on November 13.

On the personal front, Jolie has been in the news for her messy custody battle of her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt. In October a report via Metro UK suggested that Angelina urged Brad to stay away from the Jolie-Pitt children for two weeks following his return from the French trip. Us Weekly claimed that the actress recommended Brad quarantines for two weeks for the sake of their children.

The insider claimed that the Eternals star is extremely concerned about her children possibly contracting the virus after their father's trip to France. Hence she "insisted" Brad to quarantine. "She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it," the source said. The Jolie-Pitt children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - have been living with Angie through the lockdown period.

