Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara repurposes her mom’s 2014 gown for Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt recently accompanied her mother to the premiere of her film Eternals, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. While all eyes were on Jolie, the 16-year-old Zahara took this opportunity to pay tribute to her mom’s ethereal style and rocked one of her old dresses!

Zahara was seen wearing the Elie Saab gown that Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars. At the show that year, Brad Pitt won the award for Best Picture for producing 12 Years a Slave. At the same event, Angelina was also honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that year. As for Angelina, the Eternals star was seen wearing a beige Balmain dress, vintage Tiffany and Beladora jewellery at the premiere yesterday.

Zahara wasn’t the only one who accompanied her mother on the red carpet, the actress brought all her children (17-year-old son Pax)--Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In other news, the actress has been in an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Back in September 2021, the Oscar-winning actress was asked about her relationship with Brad Pitt. While Jolie couldn’t comment due to her ongoing legal battle, The Guardian did report that Angelina “confirmed by nodding that she was alluding to her divorce and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against Pitt.” The reporter asked the actress if she feared for the safety of her children. She responded, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

