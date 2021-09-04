Angelina Jolie’s kids Zahara & Shiloh pose with their ‘favourite’ books amid summer reading session; SEE PICS

Seems like Angelina Jolie’s kids Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, are engrossed in their favourite books and the proud mother has shared her appreciation for them on her newly debut social media platform. Jolie, 46, has posted two pictures, one of Zahara and the other of Shiloh, where they are reading a book each, on her personal Instagram account.

Taking to the platform, Jolie also urged her fans to share their ‘favourites.’ She noted that her kids are concluding their ‘summer reading’ session with the books in the pictures. Zahara can be spotted reading Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel The Bluest Eye while Shiloh seemed to be engrossed in The Dark Lady by Akala. Both of them seemed pretty satisfied with the books in their hands. Zahara made sure to smile back at the camera, and Shiloh was too busy reading her piece!

"End of #summerreading. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours," Jolie penned in the post. She has four more kids, including Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Vivienne and Knox, 12. The mother of six joined Instagram recently, and dedicated her first post to the plight of Afghan girls amid the dangerous situation in Kabul and Afghanistan.

Take a look at Jolie’s post:

Fans in the comment section took to sharing their favourite books. The post has already garnered more than 600k likes. The Eternals actress’ Instagram account has already reached more than 10 million subscribers. As per the Evening Standard, via Independent, she beat Rupert Grint's record of the fastest celebrity to reach 1 million followers. Jolie reached the milestone in three hours.

