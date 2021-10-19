Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan & Lauren Ridloff share insight into filming The Eternals

The Eternals actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff recently opened up to Elle US about starring in the highly anticipated movie, about their experience working on sets and their thoughts on Marvel movies. Keeping in mind that the highly-anticipated film will release post-COVID, which has naturally been a traumatizing time for the world, the powerhouses were asked how the film will enrich people recovering from a difficult time. To which Lauren Ridloff said “I feel like we are experiencing so many climate dooms right now. The timing of this movie really responds to that. I feel that Chloé just had that intuition. She knows the importance of showing our love for the planet.”

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan also added, “I definitely feel that theme of connection. Connection to each other, connection to the planet.” Salma Hayek said: “It’s magical. There’s some-thing extremely special about it. I felt there was something different about this world—about the people that were cast in this movie, about the tone, the sensation of the images.”

When asked how the four actresses come together, Angelina quickly responded: “A lot of times as an actress, you’re that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don’t often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths. Gemma’s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma’s motherhood and power, and Lauren’s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves. Maybe there’s something to that, that the characters weren’t as far off [from ourselves]. I think there’s a secret that we don’t know that our director knows, because if you look at her films, she casts a lot of real people as their roles and it shapes her films.”

Salma was also asked how Marvel films compare to reality and if they bring anything to society, to which she said: “I mean, how many movies really bring a contribution to humanity? To what degree? [People] go and watch them and like them. It’s doing something for them, otherwise they wouldn’t go. What is interesting for me is there are so many of them and people cannot get enough. That says something. The way they reinvent each of them, how do they make it so that people are still interested? I had a different image at the beginning. I really loved working with them. They’re brilliant in the way they keep it going. The choice of Chloé, even the choice of making this movie. I think this is a different sensation. Even though it’s a superhero movie, there’s a lot of humanity in it.”

