  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Angelina Jolie says her six kids 'see lies about themselves in the media', reveals how she copes with it

In a latest interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about motherhood and how she copes with the millions of articles that are written about the Jolie-Pitt family.
7457 reads Mumbai
angelina jolie,Brad Pitt,Brangelina,HollywoodAngelina Jolie says her six kids 'see lies about themselves in the media', reveals how she copes with it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been four years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the couple and their six kids continue to make headlines. In a latest interview with Vogue India, the 'Maleficent' actress opened up about motherhood and how she copes with the millions of articles that are written about the Jolie-Pitt family on a daily basis. Speaking about the same, Angelina revealed that her six children see 'lies' written about themselves in the media. 

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media," Angelina said. 

However, the actress constantly gives her kids a reminder. "But I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," Angelina added. 

For the unversed, Of the six kids, Angelina has adopted three and is a biological mother to three others. Speaking about raising them, the actress said, " ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full."  

ALSO READ: Amid Angelina Jolie's revelation behind the divorce, Brad Pitt KICKS Jennifer Aniston out of his house?

Angelina adopted three kids Maddox, Zahara and Pax in the years 2002, 2005 and 2007. She also welcomed Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne into the world with ex-husband Brad Pitt.  

Credits :Vogue IndiaGetty Images

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement