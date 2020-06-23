Angelina Jolie says her six kids 'see lies about themselves in the media', reveals how she copes with it

In a latest interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about motherhood and how she copes with the millions of articles that are written about the Jolie-Pitt family.

It has been four years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the couple and their six kids continue to make headlines. In a latest interview with Vogue India, the 'Maleficent' actress opened up about motherhood and how she copes with the millions of articles that are written about the Jolie-Pitt family on a daily basis. Speaking about the same, Angelina revealed that her six children see 'lies' written about themselves in the media.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media," Angelina said.

However, the actress constantly gives her kids a reminder. "But I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," Angelina added.

For the unversed, Of the six kids, Angelina has adopted three and is a biological mother to three others. Speaking about raising them, the actress said, " ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full."

ALSO READ: Amid Angelina Jolie's revelation behind the divorce, Brad Pitt KICKS Jennifer Aniston out of his house?

Angelina adopted three kids Maddox, Zahara and Pax in the years 2002, 2005 and 2007. She also welcomed Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne into the world with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Share your comment ×