Angelina Jolie Says Hollywood Is 'Not the Easiest Place' as She Advises Young Artists to 'Live a Full Life'

Angelina Jolie is sharing her perspective on Hollywood, showbiz, and the challenges a career in the industry entails.

During a conversation with Variety’s Clayton Davis at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 3, the Maria actress said she often advises young artists to live a full life instead of solely focusing on their careers.

“If you love theater, you can do readings at home in your pajamas. You don’t have to get that job. Find ways to just live as an artist, be around artists, but also live a very full life,” Jolie said, encouraging aspiring actors with a passion for art to balance their craft with a fulfilling personal life. According to her, a Hollywood career is “sometimes not a healthy business.”

The Oscar winner added, “It’s not the easiest place, and it’s not where you should give everything if you’re living a full life.”

Jolie was honored with the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award last week.

In her conversation with Davis, the actress also revealed how she eagerly embraced the opportunity to star in Maria when director Pablo Larraín approached her.

“I had somebody once tell me I couldn’t sing or [they were] a little dismissive when I was singing, and it really shut me down,” Jolie shared. “I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked.”

She continued, “Then when Pablo asked me to do this and asked me if I could sing, I lied.” Jolie told the filmmaker that, while no one could truly sing like the opera singer Maria Callas, she would do her best to portray her in the biopic.

Jolie has earned rave reviews and recognition for her performance in the film, including nominations at the recently concluded 2025 Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.

