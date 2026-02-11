Angelina Jolie Says She Loves Her Double Mastectomy Scars After Mom’s Passing: ‘You Get to The End of Your Life…’

Actress Angelina Jolie is recalling her mastectomy from back in 2013. The 50-year-old has managed to engage in precautions following the passing of her mother in 2007. Speaking to French Inter, the star opened up on having and loving the scars she gained following the double surgery she got done over a decade ago. She shared that she was very interested in people who have scars and the life they carry within them.

Angelina Jolie shares her thoughts on ‘scars,’ adding meaning to her life

Her double mastectomy in 2013 came about after learning that she carries the BRCA1 gene (Breast Cancer Gene 1). The actress decided to go for it, deciding it to be the best decision for herself. "I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children," the actress shared.

Saying that she loved her scars, Angelina Jolie added that it allowed her to do ‘something’ proactive about her health. The same became especially important for her, who lost her mother when she was young and has been raising her children without the presence of her grandmother.

Saying that ‘this is life,’ she shared that it was important to people to have scars. “If you get to the end of your life and you haven't made [a big, you know], you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life.”

She had previously opened up about her chances of developing breast cancer being reduced from 87 percent to 5 percent. The actress has also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce the possibility of getting ovarian cancer.

The actress has six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, called Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

ALSO READ: Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Patch Up? Kids Make ‘Several Efforts to Reconnect’ Distraught Parents