Angelina Jolie Says She’s Landing ‘Better Work’ As She Gets Older; Reflects On Role As Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie is not concerned about age affecting her acting career. Instead, she believes that with age comes better work, drawn from her growing life experiences. The actress, who has had a long and successful career, is currently receiving high praise for her portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming Netflix film Maria.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Angelina Jolie shared her thoughts on aging in the entertainment industry. The 49-year-old actress, known for her Oscar-winning role in Girl, Interrupted (1999) and her nomination for Changeling (2008), stated that her career has only improved as she’s grown older.

"I’ve got better work as I’ve got older," Jolie said. She stated that her focus isn’t on the number of roles offered to her, but rather on how her life experiences contribute to her craft. "I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered, but in terms of life experience you contribute," she added.

The actress also shared her perspective on aging in the entertainment world. Jolie acknowledged that it’s easier for actors than for other performers, such as singers or dancers, as their bodies change over time. "Your body doesn’t change," she shared.

She also admired the late Maria Callas' dedication to her craft, noting the opera singer’s ability to continue performing despite the fear of aging. "She [Callas] had a commitment to performing despite her fear of getting older," Jolie reflected. "That’s something I can understand and admire."

In Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, Angelina Jolie portrays the legendary American-Greek opera singer Maria Callas. The film focuses on Callas’ final days in Paris, as she reflects on her tumultuous life and career. The film, written by Steven Knight, showcases Callas grappling with loneliness, emotional pain, and her identity.

Jolie delved into the vulnerability of her character, stating that Callas’ emotional depth made her a compelling figure. "Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn’t sometimes able to protect herself from the loneliness or emotional pain," Jolie said. "It’s part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way."

Maria has already made a significant impact in the film world. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute ovation and huge praise for Jolie’s powerful portrayal of Callas. The film will be available in select theaters and will be released on Netflix on December 6.

This project marks the third film from Chilean director Pablo Larraín about iconic women, following his previous successes Spencer (2021), featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Jackie (2016), with Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy.

