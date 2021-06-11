Angelina Jolie sends a message to frontline workers in India amid the COVID 19 pandemic

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie stated "there is really no words to express the grief, solidarity for all that the people of India are suffering" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelina Jolie is standing in "grief" and "solidarity" with India! In a recent interview with NDTV, to promote her latest outing Those Who Wish Me Dead in which she plays a firefighter, the 46-year-old actress and humanitarian was asked to share a message for the courageous frontline workers in India amid the hellish COVID-19 pandemic continuing to create havoc in the country.

"Well, I would certainly say to everyone, I mean, to the people of India, we've been-we're all with a very heavy heart, and just, there is really no words to express the grief, solidarity for all that the people of India are suffering," Jolie shared solemnly with the news publication before adding, "It's beyond heartbreaking. I'm just-we're all watching and praying that it improves and our hearts go out to all the families who have lost so many family members and are suffering at this moment. And yes, this film, playing a frontline worker, thinking of all the frontline workers, for all the people that have decided to take jobs of service and dedicate their lives and risk their lives for others; is there a more noble profession? That's it! That's what a beautiful thing to be."

Angie joins Hollywood celebrities like Nick Jonas, Reese Witherspoon, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello amongst several others in expressing their heartfelt thoughts for India with many even coming forward and donating to fundraisers to help out in any way that they can. Interestingly, it was in 2006 when Angelina had visited India to shoot for A Mighty Heart along with ex-husband Brad Pitt and their kids Maddox Jolie Pitt and Pax Jolie Pitt.

Meanwhile, besides Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angie will be making her highly-awaited MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut as the immortal Thena in Eternals alongside a star-studded cast which includes Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani amongst many others. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is slated to release in the US on November 4, 2021.

