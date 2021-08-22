Angelina Jolie sheds light on refugee crisis in new post; Says 'I believe passionately in human rights'

After making her Instagram debut by sharing a moving letter from an Afghan girl amid the crisis, Angelina Jolie shared her second post with an equally powerful message. Jolie shed light on the global refugee crisis as she shared why she's passionate about helping displaced people and her commitment to protecting human rights.

The actress who is known to be a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees shared a post about global refugee crisis and why it's important for everyone to take notice about how innocent families across the globe are suffering. In the same post, Angelina spoke about why she is using her voice to help out displaced people and how it's not out of charity.

Sharing photos with UN data about the refugee crisis in countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Jolie wrote, "I started working with displaced people because I believe passionately in human rights. Not out of charity, but out of a deep respect for them and their families, and all they continue to overcome, despite so much persecution, inequality and injustice."

The Eternals star further added, "I’m always continuing to learn" as she urged her fans to support UN's efforts in helping out displaced people.

Jolie made the headlines as she debuted on social media by joining Instagram. The actress in her first post mentioned what motivated her to join social media as she shared how she's joined Instagram to share the stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

