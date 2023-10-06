Angelina Jolie SLAMS ‘biased’ judge amid custody battle with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle has taken a new turn as Jolie accuses the judge overseeing their case of bias in favor of her ex-husband. Now, she is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to support "Piqui's Law," a bill aimed at safeguarding children from abusive situations and providing domestic violence training to court professionals, according to DailyMail.

Angelina Jolie's personal motivation for advocacy

Angelina Jolie's advocacy for "Piqui's Law" is deeply personal, driven by her experiences with Judge John Ouderkirk, whom she perceives as biased in her custody case. Ouderkirk, a retired private judge, had ruled in May 2021 for an even split custody arrangement between Jolie and Pitt. Jolie alleges that Ouderkirk denied her children the opportunity to testify, despite California law permitting children over the age of 14 to do so. She challenged the judge's decision and successfully petitioned for his removal from the case in July 2021.

Piqui's law and its purpose

"Piqui's Law," which Angelina Jolie is advocating for, aims to prevent children from being placed in "reunification camps," where they may be forced to live with abusive guardians. The law also proposes the establishment of domestic violence training programs for judicial professionals to educate them about the effects of child abuse and trauma on children. Jolie emphasizes that this law is named after a 5-year-old boy, Piqui, who tragically lost his life at the hands of his father in 2017.

As Angelina Jolie continues to fight for custody of her children, her advocacy for "Piqui's Law" reflects her commitment to protecting not only her family but also other children who may face similar circumstances. The ongoing custody dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is ongoing.

