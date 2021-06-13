Angelina Jolie sparks reunion rumours after visiting ex husband Jonny Lee Miller in NYC

Angelina Jolie was married to British director Jonny Lee Miller in 1996 and their recent meet in NYC following her birthday has fans wondering what's brewing.

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted visiting her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller in NYC as the paparazzi captured her leaving his Brooklyn apartment as per Page Six. The actress was captured visiting Miller on Friday and fans are now wondering if the duo is rekindling their romance. Jolie, who recently celebrated her birthday on June 4, made a visit to New York with her seven kids as she ringed in her 46th birthday with them.

During her recent visit to Miller, Jolie was spotted in a tan trench coat as she entered his Brooklyn apartment as reported Page Six. The actress is known to have remained friends with her ex-husband over the years. Jolie and Miller were married in March 1996 after meeting on the set of the 1995 film Hackers. The couple separated in September 1997 and filed for divorce after two years.

While talking about her divorce to Miller, the actress in an old interview with B magazine had mentioned divorcing Miller "was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done." She also described her relationship with the director saying, "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit."

After splitting from Jonny in 1997, Jolie was later married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Currently, the actress has been in the news for her custody battle with Pitt over their children. While Pitt won joint custody of their six children with Jolie, it has now been reported that the actress is willing to appeal further and a court hearing regarding the same is due on July 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie to APPEAL Brad Pitt's custody battle win; Brangelina's court hearing set for July 9

Share your comment ×