Angelina Jolie spotted dancing in a TikTok video at daughter Zahara's Spelman college send off

Angelina Jolie recently announced that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be starting at Spelman College and the proud mom shared a sweet post on Instagram to reveal the same. Amid the news that Zahara will be starting college soon, a TikTok video featuring Angelina Jolie's dance, shared by Morehouse and Spelman College has been going viral.

At the SpelHouse SendOff held in Los Angeles, the Eternals star was seen accompanying her daughter and in a special event organised by the alumni for the freshman, families of the students attending college soon were invited. Sharing a video that showcased Jolie having a good time, the Morehouse College Instagram handle wrote, "We love to see it! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles send-off for incoming freshman students."

The sweet video of Angelina attempting to do an electric slide came a day after the actress herself shared a post congratulating her daughter ahead of starting college soon. Jolie called it an "honour" to have a family member as a new Spelman girl in her Instagram post.

Check out the dance video HERE

Jolie, who also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Brad Pitt is known to spend time with her kids and has been spotted going on shopping trips and dinner with them. Recently, a source close to Pitt also spoke about the actor's relationship with his kids and maintained that he has a good relationship with them and often catches up with the younger ones for dinners.

