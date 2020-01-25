Angelina Jolie to spread awareness about fake news in her upcoming BBC kids show; Details Inside

Angelina Jolie has collaborated with BBC for an upcoming kids show designed to spread awareness about fake news. Read on to know more.

Angelina Jolie is teaming up with BBC to create a TV show which will help teenagers become media literate and spot fake news. The 44-year-old actress is all set to executive produce an upcoming show titled BBC My World, a program that aims to help young people over the age of 13 understanding the correct way of consuming news from around the world. The new weekly half-hour series will take trending issues in the news and attempts to explain the stories behind them, fact by fact.

The unadulterated coverage will enable the views to form their own, unbiased, on the subject. In a statement given to Variety, the mother of six stated that as a parent, she is happy to contribute her resources in a project that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world. Speaking about the show, the actress asserted that it will hopefully help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them. The content of the show will be shared in 42 different languages and will be made available on both YouTube and the BBC iPlayer.

The actress shares 6 children with her ex-husband Brad Pit: Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13), Knox and Vivienne (11). This is not the first time the actress has used her celebrity status to contribute to a cause she believes in. Last year, in collaboration with U.N.'s High Commission for Refugees, Jolie urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. She also makes sure to engage her children in social work.

In December, Angelina Jolie took her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde. Zahara was born in the African country. The group discusses various significant issues, including Ethiopian culture and history, education and sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling, People reported. The actress-activist has funded various efforts in the country for over a decade through the Zahara Program, named after her daughter.

