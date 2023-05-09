Angelina Jolie spreads awareness about cancer screening in honor of her late mother; See post

Angelina Jolie, the Queen of Hearts didn't fail to take her step towards spreading awareness about ‘Ovarian cancer’. This week, 15 years after her mother's death, Jolie paid tribute to her late mother and urged other women to "go for mammograms, blood tests, or ultrasounds." She shared a throwback photo of herself with her mother and remembered her. Jolie penned a long post and recommended women to go for ultrasounds and screenings.

Angelina Jolie remembers her late mother

The actress and activist posted a message on Instagram on Monday encouraging women to "look after themselves" in order to prevent breast and ovarian cancer. While she honored her late mother, who suffered because the information was not known and due to a lack of awareness, she took an initiative to make it known to all the women out there.

On World Ovarian Cancer Day, which strives to raise awareness of the condition, Jolie posted the article. Jolie said that she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes as a prophylactic treatment to reduce her chance of cancer in a 2015 op-ed for the New York Times. Although it is not advised for women at ordinary risk, surgery is one way to avoid cancer for women like Jolie who have the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic variations.

Jolie said in another op-ed two years prior to her ovaries and fallopian tubes being removed that she underwent a prophylactic double mastectomy.

She expressed the same sentiments in her op-ed as she did in a previous Instagram post, saying she hoped other women might "benefit from my experience."

In the op-ed, she stated that "cancer is still a word that inspires fear and a profound sense of powerlessness in people's hearts." However, nowadays, you may use a blood test to determine if you are particularly vulnerable to breast and ovarian cancer and take appropriate treatment.

About Angelina Jolie

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie gained notoriety for her roles in the "Lara Croft" blockbuster films, as well as Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt (2010), and Maleficent (2014).

She first gained attention for her performance in ‘Girl Interrupted’. Jolie has taken a major role in off-screen worldwide charity initiatives, particularly those helping refugees, and doing good for the sake of humanity has always won the audience's heart. She is also being given the label "most beautiful woman" as she gets frequently featured.

