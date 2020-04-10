Angelina Jolie spreads awareness about surge in child abuse amid COVID 19: Give children the care they deserve

Angelina Jolie is spreading awareness about the increase in child abuse cases across the world amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s what she has to say.

Globally, about 1.6 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, and about 100,000 have lost their lives. As the situation continues to get worse, many countries have declared lockdown to encourage social distancing in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. While the shutdown is keeping people away from the virus by locking them up in their homes, there are children who would feel safer outside. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been an increase in child abuse cases and Angelina Jolie is raising her voice against it.

In a hard-hitting Op-Ed for Time, the Hollywood star spoke out in support of children and tried to spread awareness about the safety of children amid the Pandemic. While the lockdown might keep them away from the life-threatening disease, Jolie noted that these children are “especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society." In her OP-Ed, Jolie specifically focused on how, since they have nowhere else to go amid the shutdown, a lot of children are being abused.

With schools and public places shut, these children are currently practicing social distancing with their parents and guardians. “Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children." She pointed there are already reports of a surge in domestic violence across the world. She noted that because of the ongoing health crisis, many children are not able to connect with their support network.

As they practice self-isolation, children have been cut off from their friends, regular school, and their freedom. These children are being deprived of their support network. Since they can go out, these children can meet people who could help them cope. They are being kept away from their trusted friends, school teachers and beloved relatives. They being deprived of sports, activities, and basically, anything that lets them escape the abusive environment.

While speaking about child abuse, the Maleficent actress discussed themes like sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour and domestic violence. She noted that for many kids, who are vulnerable to abuse, schools serve as a shield against those issues. “A lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield offering protection -- or at least a temporary reprieve -- from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour and domestic violence”. In addition to the absence of support network, the lockdown also means that fewer people are getting to know about these children’s situation.

While she did admit that social isolation is important amid the ongoing pandemic, Jolie also noted that it is equally important to keep a check on all the kids who might be vulnerable to abuse. The mother of six urged people to be a little more attentive towards such cases. She asked people to “make a point of calling family or friends, particularly where we might have concerns that someone is vulnerable."

Angelina shares 6 children with ex-husband Brad -- Shiloh (13), Pax (16), Zahara (14), and twins Vivienne and Knox (11), his eldest son Maddox (18). The 44-year-old also urged people to educate themselves about the signs of abuse so that it becomes easier to spot abuse victims. She also asked people to support local domestic violence centres in the fight against child abuse. She also mentioned that people can reach out to The Child Helpline Network for advice and help with this issue.

As life comes to a standstill amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, many social issues, which usually get ignored during our busy lifestyle, are getting the spotlight they need, including racism and the absence of mental health. With the global economy crumbling under the weight of COVID-19, people across the world are losing jobs. As they struggle to financially sustain themselves and their families, people are feeling the stress of dealing with the uncertainty of their future. And it has been noted, time and again, that stress at home increases the risk of domestic violence towards children.

