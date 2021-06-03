Angelina Jolie still believes 'justice will prevail' & Brad Pitt 'delighted' amid latter's joint custody win?

According to a recent report, Angelina Jolie "will never forgive" ex-husband Brad Pitt as the latter was awarded joint custody of their children in a temporary ruling.

Following the heated custody battle for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children - Maddox, 19 (excluded as he's no longer a minor), Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - Brad was recently awarded joint custody in a temporary ruling. According to US Weekly, Angie is "bitterly disappointed" with the outcome which wasn't in her favour. According to a source, Angelina's testimony "lacked credibility" while the decision was based on "extensive testimonies" from people who have spent time with Brangelina's kids as well as by "highly respected professionals."

While the temporary 'shared custody' ruling has Pitt delighted, Jolie is apparently already planning her next move. The insider further informed, "She will never forgive him" and will use "everything she's got" in order to appeal the joint custody arrangement. "She maintains it's far from over and still believes that justice will prevail," the source added. Given that the current ruling is only temporary, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is reportedly aware that his ex-wife will try to appeal the decision. However, Brad is "done letting her call the shots" and "wishes Angie no harm. His door is open if she wants to be civil," the source concluded.

Earlier, during an interview with US Weekly to promote Those Who Wished Me Dead, Angelina had shared how her crumbling marriage with Brad affected her career goals. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," Jolie confessed before adding, "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

