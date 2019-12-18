Angelina Jolie stops daughter Shiloh from spending holidays with father Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has stopped daughter Shiloh from spending holidays with her father Brad Pitt. Read on to know more.

It’s been a while since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage, but the aftershocks of the split are still affecting their lives. While the former couple constantly made headlines with their cold war, the latest update is that the actress has blocked their 13-year-old daughter Shiloh from spending Christmas with her father. A source told Radar that according to Pitt, it is his turn to spend the Holidays with Shiloh, but Jolie is refusing to allow it.

The insider claimed that the two agreed long ago that Pitt will get to hang with Shiloh over the holidays. “Brad says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time. But once again she’s pulled the rug out from under him, saying it’d be unsettling for the rest of the family,” the source asserted. The source stated that Pitt and his daughter speak every day over FaceTime and were counting down the days until Christmas. They were looking forward to celebrating the festival together. According to the insider, Pitt planning on introducing his daughter to his closest friends, including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat.

While the Maleficent actress has promised her daughter that she will get to spend some time with the actor, Shiloh is heartbroken that it won’t be the extended period she was promised initially. According to a report by Radar, the Fight Club actor is especially close to Shiloh. Although he is also on good terms with her siblings, Pax (16), Zahara (14), and twins Vivienne and Knox (11), his eldest son Maddox (18) has cut ties with his dad and is now studying in South Korea.

Read More