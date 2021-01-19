Angelina Jolie striving for normalcy in kids’ lives amid custody war with Brad Pitt; Wishes she could leave LA

According to recent reports, Angelina Jolie is doing everything she can to keep her kids’ lives as normal as she can amidst her messy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Ever since her split with Brad Pitt, and the legal custody battle that followed, Angelina Jolie has been seen in and around LA with her kids every so often. An insider recently opened up to HollywoodLife and revealed that the actress is doing everything she can to maintain the normalcy in her life as well as her kids’. The source also said that Angie loves doing Target runs and other day-to-day things with her kids, adding that it brings a sense of normalcy to their lives.

The source further explained that these efforts by the humanitarian and actress really mean a lot to the Pitt-Jolie children. Going shopping is something that she and her kids enjoy doing together, and she feels strongly that her kids should have all the experiences that other kids their age have. She doesn’t want them growing up in a bubble, the insider went on to say.

They even revealed that if it was up to Angelina, she would relocate the family to somewhere other than Los Angeles, where they’d have more privacy to go about their day to day lives. “But it’s out of her hands, so she’s just doing the best she can,” the insider added. One reason why the kids and Jolie can’t move elsewhere is perhaps because of the actor’s ex-husband Brad Pitt who shares a strong bond with his kids but has kept things private since he parted ways with Jolie.

