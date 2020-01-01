Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara to meet first female president of Ethiopia; Details Inside

Angelina Jolie took daughters Zahara and Shiloh to meet first female president of Ethiopia. Read on to know more.

Angelina Jolie and her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, ended their year with a very special meeting earlier this week. The Oscar Winner took her daughters to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde. Zahara (15) was born in the African country. The group discusses various significant issues, including Ethiopian culture and history, education and sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling, People reported. They also had a lengthy discussion about Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis.

The actress-activist has funded various efforts in the country for over a decade through the Zahara Program, named after her daughter. The Jolie Pitt Foundation, in 2009, partnered with the Global Health Committee and the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health to work on creating an initiative to treat drug-resistant TB. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star was also joined by her 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, but they were not present for the meeting with Zewde. The actress reportedly celebrated New Year’s Eve with her daughters in Ethiopia. Jolie is also mother to 16-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Maddox.

In addition to accompanying her mother for important meetings, Zahara has also explored the business world. Earlier his year, she debuted her Zahara Collection jewelry line, in collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop, at the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Meanwhile, Jolie’s oldest child, Maddox, is currently studying biochemistry in South Korea. In 2017, the actress and her daughter Shiloh travelled to Namibia, Africa to inaugurate Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. The facility cares for elephants and rhinos that have fallen victim to poaching or abuse. ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie stops daughter Shiloh from spending holidays with father Brad Pitt

Read More