Angelina Jolie talks about her split from Brad Pitt; Says the decision to divorce wasn't taken 'lightly'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting a messy custody battle and the actress in her recent interview with The Guardian gave a rare insight into their split and what led to it. Jolie briefly mentioned about her divorce arising out of the fear for her children's safety. She also called it a tough decision that wasn't taken "lightly."

Considering the legal proceedings still continue to take place, Jolie during her recent interaction with The Guardian refrained from giving out any major details about her divorce with Pitt but did mention how it wasn't a decision that she took on lightly as she said, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

In the same interview, Jolie without spelling it out hinted at the domestic abuse allegations made against Pitt as she spoke about fearing for her children's rights and their safety amid the legal battle with her estranged husband. The 46-year-old actress mentioned how there's a lot she can't say because she's sworn to silence during the ongoing case. The Eternals star also maintained that she hopes for her family to "heal" and find peace as they move on from their past experiences.

Jolie and Pitt dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014. However, in 2016, Angelina filed for a divorce and have been legally single since 2019. Although the former couple has been locked in a custody battle of their six children including, Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

