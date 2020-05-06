Angelina Jolie urges Congress to have more families under food assistance program; Says kids are going hungry

Angelina Jolie has urged Congress to include as many families as possible under the food assistance program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids are going hungry.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has urged Congress to include as many families as possible under the food assistance program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids are going hungry. Angelina Jolie in her letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that more number of parents need to come under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to make sure that kids do not go to bed hungry.

The actress reveals that due to the Coronavirus crisis, many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers are severely impacted. Jolie states that kids whose parents have lost out on their sources of income have not received nearly 740 million meals as the schools across United States have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actress further mentions how getting more and more families under SNAP will help the children of the people who have lost their incomes from going hungry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in the month of April had announced that the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been increased by 40 percent.

As per the latest news reports, around 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. News reports also suggest that SNAP accounts for nearly 4.5 billion dollars per month to the US government. Angelina Jolie is now one among the many other Democrats who are trying their best to increase the benefits of SNAP to a greater number of families.

