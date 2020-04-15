Angelina Jolie urges people to ‘check in with each other’ amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie urges people to check in on each other amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s what she had to say.

As people across the world practice self-distancing to say away from the deadly coronavirus, Angelina Jolie is urging them to check in on each other amid the ongoing lockdown. The 44-year-old Hollywood star, who is also the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, recently joined California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris for a virtual conference. During the video conference organised by Time, the two discussed how important it is to keep in touch.

While the Surgeon admitted that it is important to follow the stay-at-home, he also pointed out that people should stay in touch with their friends and loved ones. “I think it is so important that people hear that. To love each other, check-in with each other. Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend,” Jolie added. She urged people to pay more attention to what is happening around them. She also pointed out the global increase in child abuse rate and stated that people need to be more aware.

Last week, the Maleficent actress spoke out in support of children and tried to spread awareness about the safety of children amid the Pandemic in a hard-hitting Op-Ed for Time. While the lockdown might keep them away from the life-threatening disease, Jolie noted that these children are “especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society." She noted that because of the ongoing health crisis, many children are not able to connect with their support network.

As they practice self-isolation, children have been cut off from their friends, regular school, and their freedom. These children are being deprived of their support network. Since they can go out, these children can meet people who could help them cope. They are being kept away from their trusted friends, school teachers, and beloved relatives. They being deprived of sports, activities, and basically, anything that lets them escape the abusive environment.

