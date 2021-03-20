Is Angelina Jolie using her children to hurt Brad Pitt in divorce trial amid domestic violence allegations?

According to a source report, a number of claims made by Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt during their divorce trial have been reviewed and not substantiated.

This week saw a shocking development in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's almost five-year ongoing divorce proceedings. According to various reports, Angelina Jolie has filed court documents in which she and her six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 - are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of alleged domestic violence against Brad during their divorce trial.

As per a report in US Weekly, a source close to Pitt believes that Angelina's filing is nothing more than an attempt to hurt the 57-year-old actor, especially by involving their kids. According to the insider, in the past four and a half years, a number of claims made by the 45-year-old actress "have been reviewed and not substantiated." Moreover, the source concluded, "The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."

What do you have to say about the alleged domestic violence allegations put forth by Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Maddox Jolie Pitt gives unflattering testimony against Brad Pitt during his & Angelina Jolie's custody battle?

While the pair is also at loggerheads over their enormous estate, the major roadblock for Brangelina continues to be the custody battle for their kids. While Pitt is fighting for 50/50 custody, Angelina is aiming for physical custody of their minor kids. We will have to wait and watch as to what the end result of this lengthy divorce trial is going to be!

Share your comment ×