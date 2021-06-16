Angelina Jolie visits ex husband Jonny Lee Miller's NYC apartment AGAIN as son Pax accompanies her

After spending time over the weekend, Angelina Jolie, along with her son Pax Jolie Pitt, visited the 46-year-old actress' ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller at his Brooklyn apartment in New York.

2021 is definitely the year of the EXES reuniting! After a surprise reunion with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller at his Brooklyn apartment in New York over the weekend, Angelina Jolie visited her past love once again yesterday, i.e. June 15. Interestingly, accompanying the 46-year-old actress was her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie Pitt, 17.

As per photos obtained by Daily Mail, the mother-son duo was escorted by their security guard and reportedly spent about an hour inside Jonny's apartment. Angelina looked ethereal in a black silk maxi dress which was paired with sandy brown kitten heel slides while minimal makeup further radiated the Eternals star's raw beauty. Holding a white zip-up hoodie and an off-white and brown sling purse with her hair left in a sleek manner, Jolie made sure to keep herself protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a grey mask.

On the other hand, Pax kept it casual cool in a baby pink tee layered with a matching flannel shirt, charcoal jeans and grey and white trainers along with a black snapback. Moreover, just like his mother, safety came first for Pax as he sported an off-white printed mask.

We wonder what's brewing between Angelina and Jonny, especially since Angie's kids are being involved!

As for their weekend rendezvous, Angelina was seen visiting Jonny alone without security, holding a Louis Vuitton purse and an expensive bottle of Peter Michael wine. The pair reportedly spent about three hours together, enjoying dinner, before Jolie was spotted exiting the building at 10:30 pm. When it comes to why Angelina and her six children with Brad - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - are in New York instead of Los Angeles, where the family resides, it was said to be for a belated birthday trip as Jolie turned 46 on June 4.

For the unversed, Angelina and Jonny met and fell in love on the sets of their movie Hackers in 1995, got married in 1996, unfortunately, separated in 1997 and officially divorced in 1999 but they still remained friends.

While Jolie went on to marry ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003) and Pitt (2014-divorce yet to be finalised), Jonny married ex-wife Michele Hicks (2008-2018) and they have a son Buster Timothy Miller, 12.

