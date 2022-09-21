Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan, offers support and aid to people affected by floods

Angelina Jolie was spotted arriving at Pakistan airport recently as the d U.N. humanitarian jetted off to the flood-hit country to offer support and aid to those affected. Jolie was captured in a video, arriving at an airport in Karachi, where floods since mid-June have killed nearly 692 people as well as several people homeless as per reports.

In photos and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, The Eternals star who has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations for Refugees since 2011, can be seen meeting the victims. The actress also reportedly paid a visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have caused nearly 300 deaths since July. The actress has been winning praises from fans for her humanitarian work.