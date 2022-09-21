Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan, offers support and aid to people affected by floods
Angelina Jolie recently headed to Pakistan to help those affected by the devastating floods that hit the country since mid-June.
Angelina Jolie was spotted arriving at Pakistan airport recently as the d U.N. humanitarian jetted off to the flood-hit country to offer support and aid to those affected. Jolie was captured in a video, arriving at an airport in Karachi, where floods since mid-June have killed nearly 692 people as well as several people homeless as per reports.
In photos and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, The Eternals star who has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations for Refugees since 2011, can be seen meeting the victims. The actress also reportedly paid a visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have caused nearly 300 deaths since July. The actress has been winning praises from fans for her humanitarian work.
This is not the first time that the actress has flown to Pakistan to extend her support amid natural calamities. Previously, she also paid a visit in 2010 when the country was hit by floods and also in 2005 when it was hit by a massive earthquake. According to the IRC, a prominent international aid group, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods and to help them in rehabilitation.
Check out Angelina Jolie's video from Pakistan airport HERE
Angelina's visit to Pakistan comes on the heels of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's New York visit for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech, Sharif will reportedly highlight the damages caused by climate-change-induced floods in the country. The devastating floods have reportedly caused USD 30 billion in damages to the country’s economy.
