Angelina Jolie wants to sell Château Miraval but Brad Pitt allegedly prevents her from unloading the property
As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's next court hearing amid a heated custody battle for their children is set for July 9, there's the other bone of contention in finalising their divorce that Angie wants to be sorted immediately! According to US Weekly, Angelina wants to sell Brangelina's French castle and winery, Château Miraval. However, Jolie claims that Pitt is trying to prevent her from unloading the property.
In response, on July 6, the Eternals star filed a petition asking a judge for the removal of the ATRO (Automatic Temporary Restraining Order) on her divorce from the Bullet Train star. For the unversed, the ATRO is a common order preventing either party from making any financial decision that would hurt the other throughout the divorce proceedings. As per the court documents obtained by US Weekly, Angelina's lawyer claimed that the 46-year-old actress cannot finalise the winery's sale despite finding a third-party buyer for Nouvel, LLC, Brangelina's French winery company.
The reason being the 57-year-old actor not yet consenting to lift the ATRO. It's to be noted that Jolie won't be able to sell the winery unless a judge agrees to her request, i.e. to lift the ATRO. Written in the declaration filed by Angie's attorney: "After all these years of trying to extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC."
It was on June 30, when Angelina had previously filed an emergency application to remove the ATRO as a precaution so that the third-party buyer wouldn't have time to back out of the sale. However, the judge rules that Jolie's legal team hasn't been able to prove that there was "immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property."
Moreover, Angelina's legal team has claimed that Château Miraval solely belongs to her since it was purchased before Brangelina wed in 2014, ironically, with the French castle as their nuptials venue. The legal team has requested for a September 22 hearing, where Jolie will once again ask the judge to lift the ATRO so that she can move forward with Château Miraval's sale.
Interestingly, according to TMZ, Angelina's attorneys note that they had contacted Brad's legal team over lifting the ATRO, hopeful they could resolve things without needing a formal hearing. However, Pitt's lawyer responded that he'd get back to her on it. Jolie admitted that she was worried about losing the deal which prompted her to go ahead and ask a judge to intervene.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Who said it was her property to sell in the middle of a settlement process? Her sale could be inflated not based on rates or licensed valuations by both parties, to cause financial damage to the other business partner. Who is the buyer?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
"Marc Perrin, owner of Château de Beaucastel in the Rhône, who makes the Miraval wines in collaboration with Pitt and Jolie, was quick to quash the sale rumours. “The rumours about the sale of the domaine are false. It is an investment for the family and the children. They are involved in all aspects of running the estate,” Perrin said. " in 2017
Anonymous 21 hours ago
No, he is not. Roland Mary is her husband and the father of her kids
Anonymous 21 hours ago
He still banging the grandpa lover?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
" The château hit headlines in late May 2008 when it was revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had leased it for three years with an option to buy, after surveying prospective properties by helicopter,[1] with the intention of having the twins they expected born in France. It is now owned by Pitt and Jolie, who were married in the château's chapel in August 2014.[2] In 2017, a new product was released by Château Miraval, an organic extra virgin olive oil. "
Anonymous 22 hours ago
The property never solely belonged to her. That is a lie. Brad and her began renting the property in 2008 and then bought shares of it. The Perrin family also own part of it.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Most would not increase the value of a property before a settlement is awarded. Obviously he dating the married bimbo enraged Jolie even after their single status was awarded.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Angelina's team is lying. He is preventing her from selling his estate. He has always partially owned Miraval. If she wants to buy him out, that is a different story but she is trying to sell property that he co-owns. Her lying is crazy
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She needs more money to fight for custody.
Anonymous 1 day ago
How many magazines does she need to go to 8. Desperate for attention
Anonymous 1 day ago
This is parental alienation Sharing Grown Up Details With the Child A parent will make the child privy to the details of the divorce and the ongoing conflict between the parents. They discuss financial problems brought on by the divorce. Make the child aware of legal issues that are ongoing and make it appear that if it weren’t for dad or mom their life would be easier. Not only can this cause the child to feel anger toward the other parent it can also cause the child to feel responsible for your situation and want to take on responsibilities that are not theirs.
Anonymous 1 day ago
the apparent theft and widespread mailing of the document as an illegal act. Sealed divorce papers can’t be leaked legally
Anonymous 1 day ago
So how did she sell art?
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is so boring
Anonymous 1 day ago
Who said she was successful in the division of the property to sell it? How did she sell the painting if assets were on hold?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Not her property to sell!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Brad Pitt is blocking Angelina Jolie from selling a property that he and the Perrin family own together. She is not entitled to share HIS property and is trying to destroy his buisness