Angelina Jolie wants to sell Château Miraval but Brad Pitt allegedly prevents her from unloading the property

Amid accusing Brad Pitt of blocking Château Miraval's sale, Angelina Jolie's legal team has requested a hearing for September 22, in which the Eternals star will ask the judge again to lift the ATRO so she can move forward with the sale.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's next court hearing amid a heated custody battle for their children is set for July 9, there's the other bone of contention in finalising their divorce that Angie wants to be sorted immediately! According to US Weekly, Angelina wants to sell Brangelina's French castle and winery, Château Miraval. However, Jolie claims that Pitt is trying to prevent her from unloading the property.

In response, on July 6, the Eternals star filed a petition asking a judge for the removal of the ATRO (Automatic Temporary Restraining Order) on her divorce from the Bullet Train star. For the unversed, the ATRO is a common order preventing either party from making any financial decision that would hurt the other throughout the divorce proceedings. As per the court documents obtained by US Weekly, Angelina's lawyer claimed that the 46-year-old actress cannot finalise the winery's sale despite finding a third-party buyer for Nouvel, LLC, Brangelina's French winery company.

The reason being the 57-year-old actor not yet consenting to lift the ATRO. It's to be noted that Jolie won't be able to sell the winery unless a judge agrees to her request, i.e. to lift the ATRO. Written in the declaration filed by Angie's attorney: "After all these years of trying to extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC."

It was on June 30, when Angelina had previously filed an emergency application to remove the ATRO as a precaution so that the third-party buyer wouldn't have time to back out of the sale. However, the judge rules that Jolie's legal team hasn't been able to prove that there was "immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property."

Moreover, Angelina's legal team has claimed that Château Miraval solely belongs to her since it was purchased before Brangelina wed in 2014, ironically, with the French castle as their nuptials venue. The legal team has requested for a September 22 hearing, where Jolie will once again ask the judge to lift the ATRO so that she can move forward with Château Miraval's sale.

Interestingly, according to TMZ, Angelina's attorneys note that they had contacted Brad's legal team over lifting the ATRO, hopeful they could resolve things without needing a formal hearing. However, Pitt's lawyer responded that he'd get back to her on it. Jolie admitted that she was worried about losing the deal which prompted her to go ahead and ask a judge to intervene.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie to APPEAL Brad Pitt's custody battle win; Brangelina's court hearing set for July 9

What do you have to say about Angelina Jolie's allegations against Brad Pitt blocking Château Miraval's sale? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla below.

Share your comment ×