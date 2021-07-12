Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd fuel romance rumours with another outing; Duo attends private concert in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd recently sparked dating rumours yet again with their recent outing. Scroll down to know more about it.

Actress Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd are fueling romance rumours yet again with their recent outing. The two were recently spotted out on the town once again. The Maleficent actress and the Blinding Lights singer Abel Tesfaye, were seen out at a private Mustafa the Poet concert in L.A. The Instagram account deuxmoi shared photos of the pair, speculating about Jolie and the Weeknd’s relationship.

This is not the first time the two have gotten together, the duo, last week, was photographed dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles this week. Jolie, 46, wore a black dress, a beige trench coat, nude heels and covered her face with a black face mask, per photos published by The Sun on Thursday. The 31-year-old singer, on his end, rocked a black shirt with jeans and a matching jacket. Per the outlet, the two spent hours at the restaurant and left the establishment separately.

The sighting comes just after The Weeknd’s rep confirmed to ET that he is set to star in, produce and co-write a new HBO drama series currently titled “The Idol”. The series will follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. He will also serve as an executive producer on the project along with Reza Fahim and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, with all three credited as creators of the show.

Jolie, meanwhile, recently celebrated her 46th birthday with her six children. She also debuted a new tattoo while in New York City. The actress added a quote from astronomer Galileo Galilei to her forearm. Her new ink reads “Eppur si muove,” which is Italian for “And yet it moves.”

