From Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd to Kanye West & Irina Shayk, these 2021 couples surprised us all

2021 was a mixed bag, to say the least, we were blessed with news of Britney’s conservatorship ending, some new Hollywood babies, some new engagements and weddings and the union of some very odd couples. After the weird year 2020 was, we can’t say we’re the least bit disappointed, but give us a minute to express our shock at the union of the most off-beat couples of the year! From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to even Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (again), the list goes on but below, we’re looking at the most off-beat couples of 2021.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd: While the rumours of their alleged relationship are yet to be confirmed, the duo was spotted having dinner in LA multiple times. Back in September, an insider close to the duo opened up about their relationship status to E! News and said: “They have been enjoying each other's company [but] they aren't dating.”

Harry styles and Olivia Wilde: The duo set flame to dating rumours back in January 2021 when pictures of them holding hands came out. But their relationship wasn’t confirmed until September when an insider revealed to People that the new couple had been dating for some time. ... "Olivia and Harry are together for long days on set and have gotten to know each other really well, so it's all very organic," the source revealed. Now, Wilde is often seen at Harry’s Love On Tour concerts and was recently even rocking some of his merch!

Kanye and Irina Shayk: While their possible relationship was sweet and short, the duo shocked the media and fans when they were spotted celebrating the rapper’s birthday in France. The news came as a surprise because it wasn’t long ago that Kanye and Kim Kardashian announced their divorce after 4 kids and 7 years of marriage.

