Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt in emotional war over Château Miraval winery

In what was a highly emotional war between the exes over the Château Miraval winery, Angelina Jolie has won the legal battle against Brad Pitt, according to Page Six. It was in 2008 when Brangelina moved into the chateau and took control of the renowned rosé company. While Pitt had been tolling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since, post their tumultuous split, Jolie sold her stake to Stoli, the liquor giant.

This led to a string of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners. Angelina's team had subpoenaed documents from Brad, his business manager and Mondo Bongo, his company. Pitt's team is said to have fought tooth and nail to have Jolie's request for the papers and correspondence denied in court. However, on Friday, i.e. July 22, a judge in LA stated that Brad and his partners must pass on the papers and correspondence to the opposing lawyers and that they can't hold off until they appeal the decision.

As per sources close to the Eternals star's business operation, it's being claimed that the Bullet Train star is letting his anger over his vicious split with Angelina come in the way of common business sense: "Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."

While they argue that Stoli offers huge opportunities to grow the business, a source close to Brad alleges that the Stoli deal is not a no-brainer and that Brad has turned down an offer to sell it to the business firm even when he was still married to Angelina. This was, reportedly, because the idea of selling a chunk of the business for better distribution countered Pitt's long-held plan for the project, which was to plow profits back into the company: "The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset."

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married at the Château Miraval winery, in 2014.

